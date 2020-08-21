Obituary – Verla Levere

Peacefully at the Dundas Manor Nursing Home in Winchester on Thursday, August 20, 2020, Verla Levere (nee Fawectt) of Chesterville, age 75. Loving mother of Connie Milne (Gary) of Mountain, Patty Thompson (Wade) of Chesterville and Ashley Levere (Cody Laforme) of Chesterville. Dear mother-in-law of Ann Levere of Calgary. Dear sister of Marilyn Bruce (Vern) of Ottawa, Bud Fawcett (Gloria) of Smiths Falls, Debbie Lewis (Miles) of Dixon’s Corners, Bernice Scale (Paul) of Brockville, Brent Fawcett (Darlene) of South Mountain, Barry Fawcett (Diane) of Iroquois, Bev Montgomery (late Terry Adams) of Ingleside and Bea Wigney (Garry) of South Mountain. Verla will be fondly remembered by granddaughters Rebecca, Trista, Amber, Sabrina, Brittany, Victoria, Kristen, Makayla, Veronica, great-grandchildren Maddie, Daya, James, Jack and several others. Predeceased by her parents Deb and Lila Fawcett (nee Burnie), her sons Tom and Billy and her companion Mac Shepherd. Also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid restrictions a private family funeral service will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations to the Dundas Manor Activity Fund would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Spruce Haven Cemetery, Brinston

