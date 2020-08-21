Obituary – Kenny Morrow

Suddenly at home on Thursday, August 20, 2020, Kenny Morrow of Cardinal, age 69. Loving husband of Helene Vallee for 32 years. Loving father of John (Cindy) of Morrisburg and Jeremy (Kate) of Richmond. Dear brother of Tom (Mary) of Iroquois, Laura Morrow (Richard Church) of Victoria, B.C., Bill (Kim) of Iroquois, Joanne Morrow (Pete McIntosh) of Iroquois and Patty Tinkler (Brian) of South Mountain. Proud and loving grandfather of Marin, Grace, Quinn, Caleb, Noah and patiently awaiting the arrival of new baby girl Madeline. Dear son-in-law of Pauline Vallee (late Leo) of Long Sault. Dear brother-in- law of Claire Page (Mike) of Orleans and Richard Vallee (Joanne) of Cornwall. Kenny will be sadly missed by his beloved dog Tasha. Predeceased by his parents Ken and Mabel Morrow (nee Marriner) and his sister Nancy Morrow. Kenny will be fondly remembered by many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to Covid restrictions funeral arrangements will be private. Donations to the O.S.P.C.A. would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment of Cremated Remains

Maple Ridge Cemetery, Chesterville

