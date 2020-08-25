Obituary – Nelson McCooeye

Suddenly at home on Friday, August 21, 2020, Nelson McCooeye of Williamsburg, age 59. Dear friend of Darren Montgomery. Dear brother of Brent McCooeye of Morrisburg, Beverly Montroy of Prescott, Susan White (Tim Patterson) of Morrisburg, Steven McCooeye (Laurie) of Morrisburg and Garnet McCooeye (Amber) of Iroquois. Predeceased by his parents Garnet and Lyla McCooeye (nee Richmire), an infant sister Barbara, an infant brother Keith, his sister Rhonda Roderick and his brother Brian McCooeye. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to Covid restrictions a private family funeral service will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations to SD&G Animal Shelter or CHEO would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

