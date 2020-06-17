This week in The Leader – June 17, 2020

- Roundabout project delayed until next year;
- Landfill capping at great cost to taxpayers;
- Beaches open, splash pad awaiting go-ahead;
- Council walks back its previous decision on waterfront barriers;
- Partial reopening for SLPC;
- Tourism outlook bleak says Minister;
- Farmers’ market in need of a farmer;
- South Mountain Scotiabank building to be new home for House of Lazarus food bank;
- Annual Fly-In Breakfast cancelled, campground opening not yet decided;
- CCHL2 changes name, returns to hockey roots;
- These stories and much more.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories online Thursday.