This week in The Leader – June 17, 2020

June 17, 2020 Editor News

This week in The Leader:

  • Roundabout project delayed until next year;
  • Landfill capping at great cost to taxpayers;
  • Beaches open, splash pad awaiting go-ahead;
  • Council walks back its previous decision on waterfront barriers;
  • Partial reopening for SLPC;
  • Tourism outlook bleak says Minister;
  • Farmers’ market in need of a farmer;
  • South Mountain Scotiabank building to be new home for House of Lazarus food bank;
  • Annual Fly-In Breakfast cancelled, campground opening not yet decided;
  • CCHL2 changes name, returns to hockey roots;
  • These stories and much more.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories online Thursday.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.