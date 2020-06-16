Obituary – Tammy Lynn McElwain Burchell Droppo

Suddenly at her home on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the age of 56. Beloved wife of Donnie McElwain. Loving mother of Farryn (Derek) Gay of Brockville, and Lucas (Syntyche) Burchell of Ottawa. Daughter of Charles and Jackie Droppo of Morrisburg and sister of Jeff (Dina) Droppo of Lindsay. Sadly missed by many aunts, uncles and cousins as well as her many furry animals.

Funeral Arrangements

Due to Covid 19 a private family service will be held at a later date. Donations to the OSPCA would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Cardinal. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com

