No foul play suspected in quarry drowning

SOUTH DUNDAS – Officers with the SD&G detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to a report of a drowning on June 5th around 7:30 p.m. near Williamsburg.



Police say that bystanders had rescued an 18-year old male at a quarry along County Road 18 known as Challies trout pond. Officers assisted with CPR efforts at the scene, and Cornwall SD&G Paramedics attended the scene and transported the male to hospital. The OPP say that the person had a suspected medical complication in the water.

OPP Communications Officer Tylor Copeland said that no foul play is suspected, and the death was not drug related.

Police did not identify the deceased. The Office of the Chief Coroner will continue its investigation.

