Feds approve funding for Morrisburg roundabout and street-scape project

SDG – Nearly a year after it was approved by the Provincial government for funding, the Federal government has approved its funding for the Morrisburg roundabout project.

While the Federal government has not announced the funding, the funding agreement was listed as an agenda item in the upcoming June 15th SDG Counties Council meeting. Ben de Haan, Director of Transportation and Planning Services with the County, confirmed Federal government approval of the project funding.

“We have now received the funding agreement for Morrisburg which includes both the Federal and Provincial contributions,” de Haan told The Leader.

“It’s great to see the Federal and Provincial governments move forward on this,” said Rob Hunter, Economic Development Officer for the Municipality of South Dundas. “I look forward to more details on the announcement.”

The estimated $2.3 million project at the intersection of County Roads 2 and 31 will see the construction of a roundabout like the one already in Iroquois, and a street-scape project along County Road 2 between Canadian Tire on the west end to Laurier Drive on the east end of the village.

South Dundas and SDG jointly applied for the funding under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program in the spring of 2019. The Provincial government approved the project for funding in August 2019. Since then, the application was stalled by the October 2019 Federal election and changes in the ministry.

Details on whether the project can break ground this year were not available at press time.

