Plowy McPlowface leads list of new snowplow names at SDG

SDG – In recent years, online naming contests for various items have quickly hit the ditch. That is not the case for SDG Counties. While Plowy McPlowface still led for the most popular name to grace one of the 16 active snow plows on the road, many other creative suggestions made the cut.

“This was one of the best survey responses we’ve ever done,” said County communications coordinator Todd Lihou.

SDG Counties received 781 responses to its survey which opened in early January. Responses from the survey were combined with comments from the County’s various social media channels and emailed submissions.

Lihou said Plowy McPlowface was the overall top response with 215 votes.

Many of the names chosen have local references including: Clan Macplowed, Storm-Ont, Glengarry Lochness, Dundas Demon, Avonmore Ace, Stormin’ Glen Norman, Saltzing Matilda, Mountain Goat, and Maiden O’Moulinette.

There were also some pop culture references that will now adorn SDG snow plows including: Truck Norris, Rhinestone Plowboy, David Snowie, and Snow Way Jose.

Lihou said that the names will be added to the snow plows over the coming weeks.

The names will also be seen when using the online snow plow tracker that will soon be available on the SDG Counties’ new website.

