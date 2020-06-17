First Emily 911 sign installed

HULBERT – The Municipality of South Dundas celebrated its first civic address sign installation for the South Dundas Emily 911 Farm Entrance Program this morning (June 17).

The first sign was installed on farm land owned by South Dundas councillor Archie Mellan who was instrumental in bringing Project Emily here to South Dundas and to the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry which also embraced the project providing a $30,000 subsidy to the program.

So far North Dundas, South Dundas and South Glengarry have rolled out the program in each of their respective municipalities. The Emily project was born out of the tragedy of the death of young Emily Trudeau who lost her life in a farming accident as first responders were delayed in finding the scene.

While farm accidents can occur in remote locations, not all rural property entrances have signs and this program addresses that issue in giving first responders a better way to find those who may be in need of their help. Agricultural property owners are encouraged to participate in the program by applying to the municipality.

