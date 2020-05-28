Caldwell Dr. fire displaces three families

IROQUOIS – Three families were displaced when a converted multi-unit rental building located at 20 Caldwell Drive in Iroquois was destroyed by fire May 21st.

According to South Dundas Fire and Emergency Services chief Cameron Morehouse, there were no injuries to any of the residents, however several pets were lost in the fire.

Morehouse said that the Office of the Fire Marshal will not be investigating the fire.

Witness statements made to the OPP on the scene by the tenants said that the fire appeared to start on the porch and quickly moved through the building.

The building pre-dates the St. Lawrence Seaway construction and was moved to Caldwell Drive during the village relocation in 1956-57.

“Due to the age of the house we could not gain entry as the structure burned very quickly,” Morehouse said.

Bystanders told The Leader the property had been a rental building for several decades.

The SDFES has reached out to the local Red Cross to assist with the displaced families.

Several GoFundMe online fundraisers have also been set up to help support the families.

Neighbouring properties saw minor damage from the heat of the fire.

