Obituary – Patricia Fawcett-Ault

Suddenly at home on Friday, May 29, 2020, Patricia Fawcett-Ault of Brinston, age 77. Beloved wife of the late Frank Ault. Loving mother of Bill Ault (Maggie Wheeler) of Brinston and Cindy Peters (Kelly) of Brinston. Dear sister of Colleen Carr of Long Sault and Harry Fawcett (Debra) of Iroquois. Cherished Grandma of Chelsea (Jason Lewis), Nikki and Emily and Great-Grandma of Taiven, Sadira, Lexington, and Azalea. Predeceased by her parents Howard and Evelyn Fawcett and her sisters Joyce Baker and Shirley Kirkby-Carnegie. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit





Like this: Like Loading...