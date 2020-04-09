South Dundas approves funds for next Community Food Share challenge

SOUTH DUNDAS – Much like neighbouring North Dundas did a couple of weeks ago, the Municipality of South Dundas agreed to step up to support the local food bank Community Food Share.

Jim Wilson, board chair for Community Food Share sent South Dundas council a letter asking them to consider issuing a fundraising challenge to the community by offering to match donations up to a set limit.

North Dundas offered to match up to $7,000 worth of community donations and quickly met that fundraising goal resulting in $14,000 being donated to Community Food Share as they anticipate seeing increased need as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 emergency.

“We need to help in any way we can,” said South Dundas deputy mayor Kirsten Gardner at the April 6th council meeting. “People will be struggling and we’re just at the beginning.”

Council was all for contributing to Community Food Share and eventually agreed they will donate up to $7,000 to be matched by the community for a South Dundas matching funds campaign.

“None of us know how long this is going to go,” said South Dundas councillor Lloyd Wells.

“As this goes on, if they find they need more, they can come back to us again,” added South Dundas mayor Steven Byvelds.

