Obituary – Linda Smithson

Linda Margaret Lois Smithson (nee Casselman), daughter of the late Beatrice (nee Tupper) and Clarence Casselman of Morrisburg, passed away at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Wednesday April 8th, 2020 in her 84th year. She was predeceased by her husband Donald Edward Smithson and her sister Barbara Hope. Loving mother of Pamela Dawn Ropars (Paul) of Winchester and Christie Lynn Byvelds (Patrick) of Williamsburg. Linda will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Amanda Hodgson (Scott), Mark Byvelds (Christie), Danielle Ropars (Nick Vanderburg), & Nicole Ropars (Dylan Bennett) and her great-grandchildren Marek and Matilda Byvelds, Olivia, Caleb & Stella Hodgson, Etta Bennett, & Freya Vanderburg. She is also survived by her sister Sandra Bailey of Morrisburg and nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family service will be held. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Interment of Cremated Remains

New Union Cemetery, Williamsburg

