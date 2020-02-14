Matilda Carnival experiences some success but its future is not certain

DIXON’S CORNERS – A car and snowmobile rally that attracted 85 cars and seven snowmobiles and a pancake breakfast featuring Rock My House musical activities for the kids were definitely the highlights of this year’s Matilda Winter Carnival which took place Saturday and Sunday, February 8th and 9th.

“We had a lot of people contribute to the silent auction and we appreciate that,” said Tracy Yalden, chair of the Matilda Memorial Recreation Committee.

This year the group also tried including something new, offering a chicken dinner and comedy show to replace the annual dance, following years of dwindling attendance at the dance.

“Unfortunately, the dinner and comedy show weren’t well attended,” said Yalden. About 30 people were at Matilda Hall Saturday night for the show.

“We got a lot of positive feedback from those who did attend,” said Yalden.

“The overall declining attendance at events over the past couple of years will have our committee re-evaluating the future of holding the carnival in 2021,” said Yalden.

Before the committee makes any final decisions about the future of the carnival, they do plan to reach out the community for input/feedback.

“We may hold a community meeting or post an online survey to try and get some ideas about what the community would like to see for Carnival 2021,” said Yalden. “Our volunteers really enjoy hosting the carnival. However, we would just like to see a better community turnout at the events we are offering.”

“We might be able to achieve increased attendance if the public gives us a better idea of what they would like to see.”

Below are some extra photos from the event.