South Dundas awarded $150,000 Trillium grant for Iroquois pathways

IROQUOIS – Iroquois’ waterfront pathways will see a complete rehabilitation in 2020, with the support of a $150,000 capital grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation.

South Dundas announced its successful funding application this afternoon (Feb. 18th).

“I am pleased to see the Ontario Trillium Foundation is able to support South Dundas in this worthwhile project in the community,” said Jim McDonell, MPP for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry.

“Providing local residents with the opportunity to stay active is an important component of ensuring we stay involved, connected and healthy.”

The Iroquois Waterfront Path rehabilitation project will cost $270,000 to repair the over two kilometres of pathway and widen the path to two metres for better accessibility.

South Dundas taxpayers will contribute $120,000 to the project – an amount which was already included in the 2020 budget.

“This grant has a significant impact on our residents and the visitors who come to South Dundas,” said mayor Steven Byvelds. “Having the proper infrastructure to allow our residents to participate in an active lifestyle helps make South Dundas a better place. This grant will contribute to the revitalization of the waterfront and provide an accessible place for everyone to enjoy.”

South Dundas is committed to improving the lives of residents and visitors alike and working to make South Dundas a more accessible place.

The Ontario Trillium Foundation is an agency of the Government of Ontario. It awarded $108 million to 629 projects last year.