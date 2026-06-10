Obituary – Florence McManus

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital with her family by her side on Friday, June 5, 2026, Florence McManus (nee Michaud) of Morrisburg, age 87. Beloved wife of the late Terrance McManus for over 64 years. Loving mother of Debbie Denis (late Martin) of Williamsburg, Michael McManus (Roseanne) of Morrisburg, and Kim McManus (Ken Creamer) of Napanee. Dear sister of Lillian Lacroix (Jack) of Maxville. Proud Nana of Melinda Blanchette (Ron), Michael Mulikow (Kaitlyn), T.J. McManus and Skylar McManus (Kylie). Great Nana of Damien, Loklyn, Harlow, Addisyn, Evelyn, Owen and Ivy. Florence was predeceased by her parents George and Laura Michaud (nee Barron) and her sisters Anita Desnoyers, Yvette Rolland (Norman), Linda Mincoff (Richard), and her brothers Lionel (Lena), Leo Paul (Sheila), Bernard (Winnie), Romeo (Dorothy) and James Michaud. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Florence worked for Bell Canada as a switchboard operator in Ottawa. She married Terry on September 10, 1958 and they settled in Morrisburg where they raised their family. She was employed at many places but most of her working days were spent at Beavers Dental.

Florence lived a full life. She belonged to many clubs including the C.W.L., Women’s Institute, Florida Red Hatters Society and she was an avid bowler. In her younger days she played baseball and enjoyed watching her older brothers play hockey. Florence loved her coffee visits with her friends and she had a passion for crafts, gardening and puzzles.

Terry and Florence enjoyed camping with family and ventured to the East Coast a few times with their trusted tent trailer. You just couldn’t touch the sides during a rain storm. As empty nesters and retirees Terry and Florence enjoyed several trips south to escape snow and winter weather. At first they travelled to Myrtle Beach, then they purchased a trailer at Highland Wheels Estate in Sebring, Florida.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Saturday, June 20th from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. A reception will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg. Donations to the J.W. MacIntosh Community Services or Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.