Obituary – Glenda Patrick

Glenda M. Patrick was born in Trinidad. In 1961 she immigrated to Canada and in 1966 Glenda became a Canadian citizen. Glenda earned her BA Honours degree and her Master’s degree in political science from Carleton University. She received her Bachelor Degree of Education from the University of Toronto in 1972 and continued her education while lecturing at University of Toronto and Ryerson Polytechnical Institute (now TMU). In 1982 Glenda received her Ph.D. Her academic awards included a Doctoral Fellowship from the Canada Council.

In 1974, Glenda married Trevor Tolley (deceased 2018). They resided in Williamsburg and Glenda had her own business in Toronto, Landlord-Tenant Action. Gardening became a hobby first for Trevor then for Glenda. Together at Seven Willows, they designed 5 flower gardens with different themes. Glenda continued to expand the beautiful gardens to 7, showing over 500 varieties of hostas and over 300 different lilies. These brought her great joy, and she enjoyed people visiting her gardens.

At Glenda’s request, no funeral or memorial service will take place. Her remains will be buried privately with her husband’s at Bouck’s Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations in Glenda’s honour may be made to the J. W MacIntosh Seniors’ Support Centre. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com