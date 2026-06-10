This week’s headlines in The Leader – June 10, 2026

June 10, 2026 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • 100 Women fund three groups in region;
  • STEO bus changes clarified;
  • Election interest at a standstill;
  • Timmy’s Place celebrates 25th anniversary;
  • Unemployment up in region;
  • A free lunch and much more
  • Editorial – A well-earned break?
  • Looking forward to Canada Day;
  • An unlikely friendship steals the show at Upper Canada Playhouse;
  • South Dundas United FC Match Week 3 results;
  • These stories and more in The Leader.

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