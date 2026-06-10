This week’s headlines in The Leader – June 10, 2026

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- 100 Women fund three groups in region;
- STEO bus changes clarified;
- Election interest at a standstill;
- Timmy’s Place celebrates 25th anniversary;
- Unemployment up in region;
- A free lunch and much more
- Editorial – A well-earned break?
- Looking forward to Canada Day;
- An unlikely friendship steals the show at Upper Canada Playhouse;
- South Dundas United FC Match Week 3 results;
- These stories and more in The Leader.
Purchase your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories are published online beginning each Thursday morning.
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