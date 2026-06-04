Sunshine Sky development architect floats design idea

IROQUOIS – Yet another residential proposal is in the works for the Iroquois area, but this one is “aiming for a design that will look and feel different.”

Project architect Naama Blonder of Smart Density presented the concept for the Sunshine Sky residential development to South Dundas council, and the public, at the May 27 regular council meeting.

Calling the presentation “a design vision,” what the delegation asked council for was in-principle approval of the design direction being taken, calling it a design that puts people first.

The preliminary work shows a central greenspace, pedestrian trail and compact u-shaped streets covering the 56 acres property which is east of Iroquois on the north side of County Road 2 directly beside the future Chase Meadows Iroquois subdivision property.

“We’re not here to talk about density or zoning, just the design quality we want to bring,” said Blonder, who presented a number of inspirational pictures and a rendering of a neighbourhood connected by design.

“Our plan is for it to look and feel different than a typical subdivision,” said Blonder, “creating neighbourhoods that stay desirable over time.”

While they were leaving the density discussion for a later date, they did mention that each of the u-shaped streets could include 12-15 homes.

About 11 u-shaped streets are depicted in the concept which according to the figures presented could be 165 homes.

“I do believe that we will have more changes as we go along,” said Blonder. “This is not set in stone in any way.” Because at this point, nothing is set in stone that means higher density townhomes could be included around the perimeter of the property, adding significantly more units as the project design process evolves.

“I think it’s great that another property in our urban settlement area has development potential,” said South Dundas Mayor Jason Broad.

“I like the walking paths and the design of the smaller streets,” he added. “I’m excited to see this as it continues to grow.”

“It’s a pretty cool design,” said South Dundas Councillor Tom Smyth. “I don’t think we have anything like this in our area.”

He did mention that with its proximity to the Chase Meadows development that he would like to see the two project work together toward a shared common entrance rather than have two entrances side-by-side in a curved, busy area of County Road 2.

Blondin said this is one of many things they plan to work on with their neighbours.

South Dundas’ planner will bring a report back to a future council meeting to formalize their in-principle support of this project.

Following that, Sunshine Sky will be required to submit to SDG Counties their plan of subdivision to get that process underway.