Holding zone approved for Chess Rd. property

MORRISBURG – A crowd of Chess Road residents gathered once again in South Dundas council chambers to hear council’s decision regarding a contractor’s yard and shop operating in their midst.

Council previously directed staff to present an alternative bylaw including a holding zone with conditions related to the proposed contractor’s shop/yard use, to allow its use to continue with conditions.

“The proposed bylaw states that the use is not permitted and the holding symbol will not be removed from these lands until such time as the municipality has entered into a site plan control agreement with the owner addressing visual buffers, noise, wastewater and stormwater management in accordance with provincial and municipal requirement,” reads the May 27 report from Peter Young, Municipal Planning Consultant.

In a 3-2 vote, South Dundas council approved the bylaw.

Mayor Jason Broad and Councillor Tom Smyth opposed the recommendation.

With the support of Deputy Mayor Marc St. Pierre and Councillors Danielle Ward and Cole Veinotte the recommendation was approved.

At the time of the vote audible grumbling from the back of the room was followed by someone pointing out: “look it’s all those not seeking re-election who approved this.”

The decision to remove the holding zone will once again remain a decision of council, but that step will not be until the landowner has met all the conditions which could be a lengthy process.