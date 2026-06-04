Editorial — Saying yes to everything has its risks

A third subdivision proposal in Iroquois has gone before South Dundas council for information and future consideration. While the Sunshine Sky development is not at the formal application process stage yet, that is coming. It will join the already underway Valecraft Homes development and the Chase Meadows development, which is currently in the application process. Combined, that is around 700 new dwellings in Iroquois — a residential housing boom. And there is currently land for one more similar Valecraft-sized development on that stretch of County Road 2. But there are risks to saying yes to so much development in such a short time frame.

Municipal officials have focused on capacity as it pertains to water and wastewater. Those are important places to focus on because if you do not have the ability to provide water or treat wastewater, you cannot have residential growth. The water source issues that North Dundas Township has and continues to deal with highlight that need. Capacity is not just about those essential services; it also includes services like schools, retail, groceries, access to doctors and much more. And there is the social infrastructure too. There has been progress on some of these files.

The Iroquois Plaza renovation is complete and Morrisburg’s plaza renovation is set for sometime this year. But those improvements, especially in Iroquois, do not support the growth of 700 new families in the village. There are no new retail spaces and little land to build new retail on. One parcel of land that could support expanded retail was recently converted to a park. Iroquois also lacks a doctor’s clinic, and South Dundas, like Eastern Ontario, still has a doctor shortage.

Another key component missing is jobs. All those dwellings being built are not just for people who live here already — they are to attract others to move here. But move here for what? The promise of a home that is cheaper than in Ottawa or its suburbs only attracts new residents so far. Ross Video, the largest private-sector employer in South Dundas, is expanding, but there is no clear deadline on if and when that expansion will bring jobs here. Diversification is important as it is well known what can happen when a community places all its economic “eggs” in one basket. Where are the rest of the jobs that will support this residential growth? Right now, that growth may still be years away. Banking on being a residential option while neighbouring municipalities are growing in their commercial and industrial sectors is also poor policy because that is imbalanced growth.

This term of council has labelled itself as the council that says “yes.” When a development comes up, when a project is proposed, the answer is “yes, how can we help?” Saying yes is not the same as putting in the work to develop all areas in balance. Growth that is lopsided can, and does, cost more in the long run.