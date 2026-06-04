Broken federal commitments anger South Dundas mayor

MORRISBURG — South Dundas Mayor Jason Broad was pulling no punches in a council discussion over a lease with the federal government. The mayor blasted the government over breaking historic promises made by the government to the area about the St. Lawrence Seaway project as it concerned the Iroquois Locks viewing area.

Broad told council that the viewing area at the locks is part of the overall legacy of the Seaway in the area, just as are the plazas, the parking lots, and the infrastructure that were built.

“[The lock viewing area] was built for the people throughout Eastern Ontario to view the ships and recognize the nine villages that were moved during the seaway project,” Broad continued. “I know we have St. Lawrence Parks and Upper Canada Village but this lock viewing area was part of that history.”

The mayor had a message for communities now facing the federal government’s ALTO high speed passenger rail project.

“Do not trust the federal government. So whatever you get from ALTO, they will take it away,” Broad said.

He continued that management changes at the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation have resulted in a change in direction at the crown corporation. Transport Canada has now identified the viewing area at the Iroquois Locks for divestment.

Broad detailed requests by himself and Member of Parliament Eric Duncan to have the SLSMC upgrade the park benches, maintain the fences, cut the grass, and replace the flags. They also wanted the washrooms repaired and reopened.

“They (SLSMC) made some steps to fix that and they made some visible changes,” he said, adding that at a previous event he was informed the corporation is not repairing the washrooms unless South Dundas agrees to maintain the facilities.

“We don’t own it. Everything keeps getting downloaded again and again and this is another scenario.”

Broad said he and senior administration met with officials at Transport Canada in Ottawa looking for options including Parks Canada taking over the viewing area, but there was no interest he said.

“So now we’re at a standstill. Obviously a great partnership would be with the St. Lawrence Parks Commission, but they have $80 million of other things on their plate right now and taking ownership of the locks in Iroquois is probably not one of them.”

Broad said the community is at a crossroads where the SLSMC has decided not to cut half of the grass at the lookout, the land leased to South Dundas so the Lions Club could place a pavilion and stage in the park years ago, after having cut all the grass for decades.

“For a lifetime, the workers there have cut grass in the six acres, and because we wanted it to look nice, we wanted new flags, we wanted a new bathroom that you could use, they’ve decided not to cut the grass. Well shame on you federal government. Shame on you Transport Canada. This is an absolute joke.”

Broad said that a solution will cost taxpayers either way.

“The people of South Dundas don’t want the lock viewing area to go away. Do we want Transport Canada to just sell it to somebody and build who-knows-what there or just close it? Bury it? I don’t know.”

Broad said public input on this is going to be needed when the next council develops its strategic plan.

“Obviously nothings happening immediately as Transport Canada takes 10 years to sell a piece of property.”

Broad did not blame the workers, targeting his rant at the president and management of the SLSMC.

“Shame on them. Shame on them.”

Opening the floor for discussion, Councillor Danielle Ward said the situation was unfortunate.

“If you watch any TV show or anything and you see the commercial, [the federal government] are advertising the sacrifice that Eastern Ontario made for the greater good of Canada. It’s unfortunate that the federal government feels that way and I echo your thoughts.”

Ward supported the action before council to give the formal 90-day termination of the lease and look to renegotiate the agreement.

Councillor Tom Smyth supported terminating and renegotiating the lease, while the township continues to mow the grass.

Mayor Broad played the first part of the federal government commercial for building “Canada Strong” in chambers.

“In the 1950s, Canada built the St. Lawrence Seaway. It led to thousands of jobs and more than $1 trillion of cargo shipped to the world. It’s time to build big again. With Canadian workers, steel, lumber, and technology. We’ll be our own best customer, sell more to the world, and take control of our future,” the ad said.

“So there’s where we’re at. We’re cutting the federal government’s grass at a viewing station to view the ships,” Broad summarized.

Council voted unanimously for cancelling the existing lease and attempting to renegotiate.