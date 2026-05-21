South Dundas joins daycare partnership

SOUTH DUNDAS – If all goes according to plan, 49 new full-time fully-licenced daycare spaces will be coming to Iroquois within the next couple of years.

Glengarry Inter-Agency Group, which already operates before and after school care at Iroquois Public School, and local Early Years programming at the South Dundas Municipal Centre, proposed the Iroquois Daycare Project partnership to council at the May 13 meeting.

There they were met with nothing but positivity and support from staff and council.

“I’m going to use my favourite word – I’m super-excited for you to be here and share this opportunity with us,” South Dundas Mayor Jason Broad told GIAG officials who made the presentation to South Dundas Council.

With only 2,000 full time fully licenced daycare spaces in all of the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry, council, staff and the community will be happy to see much needed daycare spaces being added locally.

South Dundas and GIAG will enter into a partnership for the design of a new daycare space at 5 College Street in Iroquois and then a formal lease agreement to be approved by council at a later date.

The daycare will be located within the same building as the new youth hub which is formally opening later this week.

Because of their relevant experience, GIAG will lead the design process with South Dundas contributing up to $50,000 towards the design work.

While licensing of daycare spaces comes from the province and is administered through the City of Cornwall, South Dundas staff have consulted with the city regarding daycare space allocations.

“While the City is currently awaiting provincial updates on the next round of childcare allocations, they recommend moving forward with the facility design at the time,” said South Dundas Director of Parks, Recreation and Facilities David Jansen in his report to council. “Doing so will ensure the project meets current area growth and demand criteria, placing South Dundas in a strong position for future licensing consideration.”

South Dundas council members also agreed to advocate for securing the needed licenced daycare spaces for this project with both city and provincial officials.