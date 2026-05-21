Veterans Walkway project receives significant donations

MORRISBURG — Just over a year since it was announced, the ground will break sometime in the next week on the new monument project in the Morrisburg Waterfront Park. The project involves relocating and rehabilitating the various cenotaphs and memorials to Canada’s military conflicts from World War I to present that are in and around Morrisburg, and relocating them to the park. A memorial walkway will also be constructed, and lighting will be installed to illuminate the area year round.

The organizing committee recently recognized significant service club and businesses support for the project totalling $48,500. The Morrisburg and District Lions Club contributed $20,000, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 48 Ladies Auxiliary $15,000, Eckel Industries $5,000, Ontario Power Generation $5,000, Giant Tiger Morrisburg $2,500, and Bill’s Towing and Recovery $1,500.

“The project wouldn’t be possible without your support,” said committee member Eric Duncan, the Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry MP who is volunteering with the group during a photo presentation with some of the donors.

With the ground expected to be broken in the next week, Duncan told The Leader he expected that the major work will be done in the next six weeks, with the project wrapping up in time for a re-dedication ceremony coinciding with the Branch 48 Centennial banquet this September.

The Morrisburg Veterans Walkway project will be located in one of the four quadrants of the waterfront park walking path. When the project was announced, it was estimated to cost about $150,000 to rehabilitate all the monuments, the two World War I artillery guns and relocate the howitzer to the park.

The monument location will be between the Cruickshank Amphitheatre and the baseball diamonds, across Cruickshank Way from Earl Baker Park.