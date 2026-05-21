Veterans Walkway project receives significant donations

Project to break ground in the next week.

May 21, 2026 Phillip Blancher – Local Journalism Initiative Reporter News
Local Lions Club donates $20,000 towards Morrisburg Veterans Walk – Members of the Morrisburg and District Lions Club were at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 48 in Morrisburg May 12 to donate $20,000 towards the Morrisburg Veterans Walk project. The project will relocate all the monuments in Morrisburg to a central area in the waterfront park. Pictured above making the donation are MDLC members Paul Gunther, Doug Grenkie, Bruce MacIntosh, Dr. Wayne Domanko, Diana Stewart, Keith Robinson, and Randy Prevost. The Lions are flanked by Legion committee members Eric Fernberg, Richard Woollsey, Angela Richer, and Branch 48 President Donna Dillabough. The Lions’ donation was not the only one received by the Legion last week. (The Leader/Blancher photo)

MORRISBURG — Just over a year since it was announced, the ground will break sometime in the next week on the new monument project in the Morrisburg Waterfront Park. The project involves relocating and rehabilitating the various cenotaphs and memorials to Canada’s military conflicts from World War I to present that are in and around Morrisburg, and relocating them to the park. A memorial walkway will also be constructed, and lighting will be installed to illuminate the area year round.

The organizing committee recently recognized significant service club and businesses support for the project totalling $48,500. The Morrisburg and District Lions Club contributed $20,000, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 48 Ladies Auxiliary $15,000, Eckel Industries $5,000, Ontario Power Generation $5,000, Giant Tiger Morrisburg $2,500, and Bill’s Towing and Recovery $1,500.

“The project wouldn’t be possible without your support,” said committee member Eric Duncan, the Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry MP who is volunteering with the group during a photo presentation with some of the donors.

With the ground expected to be broken in the next week, Duncan told The Leader he expected that the major work will be done in the next six weeks, with the project wrapping up in time for a re-dedication ceremony coinciding with the Branch 48 Centennial banquet this September.

The Morrisburg Veterans Walkway project will be located in one of the four quadrants of the waterfront park walking path. When the project was announced, it was estimated to cost about $150,000 to rehabilitate all the monuments, the two World War I artillery guns and relocate the howitzer to the park.

The monument location will be between the Cruickshank Amphitheatre and the baseball diamonds, across Cruickshank Way from Earl Baker Park.

Branch 48 Ladies’ Auxillary donates to Memorial Walk – The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 48 Ladies’ Auxiliary donated $15,000 to the Morrisburg Veterans Walk project last week. The donation amounts to approximately 10 per cent of the estimated $150,000 price tag for the project. Pictured above are LA members Carol Thompson, Candace Jamieson, Michelle Liddy-Brooks, with committee members Donna Dillabough — Branch 48 president, and Victor Brooks – RCL. (The Leader/Blancher photo)

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