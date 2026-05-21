Morrisburg doctor’s licence suspended for four months

SOUTH DUNDAS — A Morrisburg-based family physican’s medical licence has been suspended for four months following a ruling by the profession’s governing college.

A ruling by the Ontario Physicians and Surgeons Discipline Tribunal on March 2, found Dr. Michael Aaron Bensimon — who practices out of the St. Lawrence Medical Clinic in Morrisburg — had failed to maintain the standard of practice for his profession. It also found that Bensimon had committed an act or omission that was disgraceful, dishonourable, or unprofessional. This is defined by Regulation 856/93 under the provincial Medicine Act as “a broad catch-all provision and is intended to capture any improper misconduct that is not caught by the wording of the specific definitions of professional misconduct.”

The tribunal concluded that the allegation of sexual abuse by Bensimon was not proven.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario brought the complaint forward on behalf of a patient, who alleged in September 2022 that Bensimon had sexually abused the patient at a prenatal appointment. The identity of the patient is protected by a publication ban pursuant to Sections 45-47 of the Health Professions Procedural Code.

The OPSDT found that the breast exam conducted by Bensimon did not meet the standard of practice, which is defined as “which is reasonably expected of the ordinary, competent practitioner in the member’s field of practice.” The expert witness called by the College, Dr. David Tobin, said in his second report to the tribunal that the exam did not meet that standard of practice because the patient was not disrobed, which “could result in missed findings.”

The tribunal said in its ruling that it concluded “that the way in which the registrant examined the patient’s breasts did not amount to touching of a sexual nature.”

The tribunal also found that the examination of the patient’s spine, also did not meet the standard of practice. It did not find that the pelvic exam conducted was of a sexual nature.

On April 23, the tribunal ordered that Bensimon be reprimanded, have his certificate of registration suspended for four months beginning May 15, 2026, have several restrictions and conditions placed on his certificate of registration, and pay the College costs totalling $26,740.

Bensimon is suspended from practicing medicine in Ontario for four months beginning May 15. He will have to complete the PROBE Ethics and Boundaries Program with a passing grade within six months of the April 23 order.

For at least two years, Bensimon cannot perform any intimate examinations with patients of any age without the continuous presence and observation of a monitor. At each clinic, office or hospital he practices in, he must post a sign in the waiting, exam, and consulting room stating that “Dr. Bensimon must not perform intimate examinations, including breast, pelvic, genital, perineal, perianal and rectal examinations of patients, of any age, unless in the continuous presence and under the continuous observation of a practice monitor acceptable to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario. Dr. Bensimon must not be alone during any intimate examinations with any patient.”

Bensimon must also tell all patients he performs an intimate exam on of the conditions placed on before performing the exam.

The official reprimand of Bensimon by the tribunal said his treatment of the patient, “showed a lapse in professionalism and a breach of your responsibilities. You knew that she was especially vulnerable, given her recent and ongoing medical history, and it was incumbent on you to treat her with dignity and respect.”

The St. Lawrence Medical Clinic did not comment on the suspension of Bensimon when contacted by The Leader.

Bensimon, who is from France, grew up in Toronto and is a graduate of the University of Ottawa’s medical program. He joined the St. Lawrence Medical Clinic in 2019.