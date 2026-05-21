Obituary – Lynda Barkley

Passed away peacefully at the St. Lawrence Lodge Nursing Home in Brockville on Monday, May 18, 2026, Lynda Barkley, formerly of Williamsburg and Chesterville, age 71. Loving sister of Jack Barkley (Ann) of Morrisburg. Lynda will be fondly remembered by her niece Laura Barkley, her nephew Scott Barkley, great-niece Sophie and her great-nephews Oliver and Cameron. She was predeceased by her father Emerson Barkley, her mother Marjorie Whitteker and her stepfather Bill Strader.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at St. James Anglican Church in Morrisburg on Saturday, June 6th from 10 a.m. until time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow at the church. Donations to J.W. MacIntosh Community Support Services would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.