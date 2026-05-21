Province chips in $6 million to support Ross Video expansion

OTTAWA – Ross Video Ltd. is investing $122.5 million to expand its manufacturing and research and development operations in Ottawa and Iroquois.

In support of that investment, Ontario is providing up to $6 million in funding through its Invest Ontario Fund.

The investments will create 125 new jobs over the next few years and support the existing 300 jobs Ross already provides across Eastern Ontario, including both its Iroquois and Ottawa facilities.

“Ross Video is a true, homegrown success story that speaks not only to the high calibre of Ontario-made technologies but to the resilience of our workforce and investment landscape,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “Through their expanded footprint in Ottawa and Iroquois, Ross Video will continue to unlock new opportunities for Eastern Ontario’s highly skilled workforce and reinforce the province’s global leadership in advanced manufacturing and tech innovation.”

As demand for advanced broadcast solutions continues to grow in the digital age, Ross Video’s expansion will increase the company’s domestic manufacturing capacity and support the continued delivery of media technologies to customers across sports, entertainment and broadcast industries in more than 110 countries. The investment will also advance Ross Video’s innovative media processing platform, Ultrix, which helps broadcasters, venues and production teams manage complex video operations with greater speed, flexibility and efficiency.

“Ontario has been an important part of Ross Video’s growth and innovation story for decades,” said Troy English, Chief Technology Officer at Ross Video. “This investment will help accelerate the next generation of Ultrix with expanded AI-enabled capabilities, greater flexibility, and increased processing performance, while continuing to invest in Ontario talent, innovation, and manufacturing.”

“Amid global economic uncertainty, it is critical that we continue to build SDG’s homegrown, highly skilled technology workforce,” said SDG MPP Nolan Quinn. “These investments from Ross Video and our government will expand manufacturing and tech capacity across Eastern Ontario, creating good-paying jobs and driving made-in-Ontario innovation.”

More details on this announcement will be in the May 27 issue of The Leader.