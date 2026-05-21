Obituary – Walter “Lee” Johnston

Passed away peacefully at the Cornwall Hospice on Monday May 11, 2026, Walter “Lee” Johnston of Ingleside, in his 83rd year. Beloved husband of the late Marion Johnston (nee Marcellus) for 59 ½ years. Loving father of Gary Johnston (Ashli) of Finch, Steven Johnston (Cathy) of Ingleside and Crystal Stephenson (Justin) of Casselman. Dear brother of Lorne Johnston (late Linda) of Winchester and Joyce Edgerton (late Garnet) of Williamsburg. Dear brother-in-law of Ruth Merkley (late Rowat) of Ingleside, Marie Marcellus (late Ralph) of Riverside Heights and Brian Dufresne (late Edna) of Ingleside. Lee will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Brayden Stephenson, Colton Stephenson, Georgia Johnston, Michael Wells, Jessica Wells and his great-grandchildren Jayden, Miles and Leah. He was predeceased by his parents Walter and Myrna Johnston (nee McIntosh), his brother Glenn Johnston and his sisters-in-law Gloria Marshall and Mardie Johnston. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Lee was a very social man and his positive spirit lifted up his family and friends and made life brighter for everyone he met.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Lee’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg on Sunday, June 14th from 1-3 p.m. Donations to Cornwall Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.