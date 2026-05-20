This week’s headlines in The Leader — May 20, 2026

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Morrisburg doctor’s licence suspended for four months;
- Local Lions Club donates $20,000 towards Morrisburg Veterans Walk;
- Municipality joins daycare partnership;
- Veterans Walkway project receives significant donations;
- Christian Major-Mueller files for councillor seat;
- Rural poverty crisis deepens across Dundas County, agencies struggle to meet growing demand;
- Conditions for Chess Road zoning deferred;
- Editorial – Transit options a good campaign issue;
- Soccer and Baseball begin;
- Upper Canada Playhouse opens 43rd season;
- These stories and much more, plus your letters to the editor.
Purchase your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories are published online beginning each Thursday morning.
Discover more from Morrisburg Leader
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.