Bus changes moving forward

JOHNSTOWN — The bus consortium serving the area’s two English-language school boards is moving forward with a plan to transportation service levels this fall.

Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario, which is jointly-owned by the Upper Canada District School Board and the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario, notified parents on May 6 that the distance from a school to qualify for busing is changing, as is maximum bus ride times. This was first reported by The Leader in February 2026.

For Kindergarten students, there is no change. The distance between a home and school will increase to 1.6 kilometres, while Grades 9-12 students that distance will increase to 3.2 km.

The maximum distance to a bus stop will also increase to 0.8 km for K-Grade 8 students, and 1.6 km for Grades 9-12.

The average longest bus ride time will be 75 minutes for K-Grade 8 students, and 90 minutes for Grades 9-12.

STEO clarified that the walking distance would be consistent for Grades 7-8 regardless if the student attended a K-Grade 8 school, or a Grade 7-12 school. The UCDSB and CDSBEO operate schools using both models.

“There’s no doubt these updated service levels will mean changes for families, students and daily routines,” the consortium said in its letter to families. “Impacted families will receive more information detailing their specific circumstances, resources and supports leading up to the start of the 2026 school year.”

STEO will use what it calls an Hazard Assessment Tool to evaluate student walking routes to “Align with industry best practices and local research.”

The changes to bus transportation are in the face of a funding change by the Ministry of Education, switching from per-student funding to per-route funding. Under the new funding model, service levels provided by STEO were “More generous” than provincial service level standards.

STEO is holding two online information sessions, the first on May 21, the second online May 28. No time has scheduled by the company for those sessions. The changes will go into effect for the start of the 2026-27 school year.