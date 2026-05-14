$55K for South Mountain Fair

NORTH DUNDAS — The Ontario government announced a grant of $55,000 to the Mountain Township Agricultural Society to expand the marketing of the South Mountain Fair.

The Experience Ontario program 2026 program will fund nearly 400 events this year.

“These homegrown experiences play a vital role in celebrating our shared identity, bolstering main street businesses and ensuring our province remains a place people are inspired to explore — and proud to call home,” said Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Gaming Stan Cho during Tuesday’s announcement.

Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry MPP and Minister of Colleges and Universities Nolan Quinn called the South Mountain Fair a cornerstone of the community and champion for agriculture locally.

“Through this investment, our government is ensuring that the South Mountain Fair can keep delivering a world-class event that builds more lifetime memories for friends, families and loved ones,” Quinn said May 12.

This year, the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Gaming provided $20-million in funding for the Experience Ontario program.

Teresa Palmer, president of the Mountain Township Agricultural Society said her and her board were grateful to receive the grant.

“This support allows us to continue celebrating our community, traditions, and agricultural roots with all the tourists and visitors who grace our Fair,” she said.

The program, formerly known as Reconnect Ontario and Celebrate Ontario, has been in operation since 2018. More than 2,700 festivals and events in Ontario have received funding from the program.

This year, the South Mountain Fair will mark its 133th anniversary.