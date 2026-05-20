Obituary – Chuck Saddlemire

Passed away peacefully at the Ottawa Heart Institute on Friday, May 15, 2026, Chuck Saddlemire of Williamsburg, age 71. Loving father of Casey Saddlemire (Robin Shaver-Grant) of Cornwall and Amber McNamara (Braedon) of Chesterville. Dear brother of Marj VanderVeen (Jack) of Williamsburg and Paul Saddlemire (Jen) of Cornwall. Chuck will be fondly remembered by grandchildren Kendall, Oaklyn, Mackenzie, Wade and Lucy. Chuck was predeceased by his parents Stuart and Ethel Saddlemire (nee Newbury), his sisters Judy Barkley and Gail Kelly and his brothers Art Saddlemire and Stan Saddlemire. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Wednesday, May 20th from 7-9 p.m. A Celebration of Chuck’s life will be held at Cedar Glen Golf Club on Thursday, May 21st at 11 a.m. Donations to the Ottawa Heart Institute would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.