Broad first to file for re-election

SOUTH DUNDAS – “I’ve really enjoyed my four years as mayor. I love the position and the learning and what I bring to the community, and I want to continue that,” South Dundas Mayor Jason Broad told The Leader shorty after filing his nomination papers May 1 at 9 a.m.

“I want to continue,” said Broad as his first term as South Dundas Mayor winds down. “I have lots of new thoughts and things I want to talk about during the campaign and leading up to election time.”

Asked why electors should consider re-electing him he said: “I think I bring a great attitude and culture throughout the municipality. I think I care and I’m supportive and I listen and we make decisions.”

Broad says he is not in any way affiliated with any other candidates and that he will not change his mind about seeking election as South Dundas’ next mayor.

He adds that he has a great opportunity with the United Counties of SDG to become Warden and if he’s successful he could even become chair of the Eastern Ontario Warden’s Caucus.

“I think bringing that to Eastern Ontario, SD&G, and South Dundas, massive feather in our cap for area recognition.”

Broad says that, if elected, his top priority with a new council and the new dynamics that come with it will be to complete a new strategic plan with lots of public input.

Circumstances beyond council’s control derailed much of the strategic planning process for the current council.

Broad explained the importance of that document: “It gives us direction on like, how many houses do we want? What type of stores do we want? What does recreation and tourism look like to us.? Like setting the mold for how much waterfront property we have and, where a future industrial park is or isn’t.”

Nominations remain open until 2 p.m. August 21, 2026. Those who file nomination papers can withdraw their candidacy or change what office they are seeking until that date.