South Stormont SLPC land deal moving forward

LONG SAULT — A land deal to return approximately 260 acres of land expropriated during the St. Lawrence Seaway project is nearing the finish line.

The deal will see five key parcels of land stretching from Ingleside to Lakeview Heights return to local control.

A provincial Order in Council was approved on October 24, 2025 authorizing the St. Lawrence Parks Commission to sell the five land areas to the Township of South Stormont, once a deal is negotiated. Selling SLPC land to that township was one of the items South Stormont officials wanted as part of any municipal tie-in for SLPC facilities.

Facing millions in crumbling water and wastewater infrastructure along the Long Sault Parkway campgrounds owned by the SLPC, the province announced a deal in July 2025 to fund those municipal connections as part of an $82.2 million capital renewal plan for the agency. Construction is set to begin at the Mille Roches beach and campground this summer as the first phase of the project.

SLPC and South Stormont officials confirmed negotiations are far along but declined to provide more details.

“SLPC is working closely with Infrastructure Ontario-Realty and the Township of South Stormont to complete the required realty disposition process,” said SLPC spokesperson Krista Doyle. South Stormont Communications Manager Chris Hemond echoed similar comments.

“Unfortunately, as negotiations are ongoing, we are unable to provide more details at this time. We look forward to providing further comment on the matter at the appropriate time,” he said.

When asked about the time line for completing the negotiations, Doyle said she could not confirm one at this time.

“I do know all parties are working closely to meet the requirements for disposition of realty.”

The land South Stormont is negotiating for is part of the township’s recreation master plan, which was developed in 2020-21. That plan outlined key areas of SLPC land ownership where South Stormont wanted to eventually long term lease or purchase.

There are five key sections listed in the OIC:

Site One is approximately 120 acres of land between Farran Park Road and the western entrance to the Long Sault Parkway, across the waterfront of Ingleside. This land parcel extends nearly one kilometre south of County Road 2 in some parts, but does not include the Farran Park Campground owned by the SLPC.

Site Two is approximately 70 acres of land covering the most easterly portion of the peninsula opposite the intersection of Vin Vista Drive and CR 2 at Hoople Creek.

Site Three is a 12.5-acre piece of land immediately west of the Long Sault CR 2 roundabout intersection between the eastern end of the Long Sault Parkway and Moulinette Road. Documents from the province state the use is for a proposed dog park.

Site Four is a narrow strip of land totalling 22.8 acres along CR 2 in front of the Long Sault village plaza between the Parkway and Mille Roches Road. This strip of land extends about 1,300 feet south of the existing road.

Site Five is approximately 40 acres of land running along CR 2 between County Road 15 (Avonmore Road) east to Ault Park Road, including the current Lakeview Heights Park and Ault Park. The Lost Villages Museum is located in Ault Park.

In South Stormont’s recreation plan, the design of any potential waterfront park envisioned parkland extending to the water, but no beaches or direct water access. A search of Ontario Land Registry maps and property information based on the OIC did not indicate if waterfront access or riverbed land ownership was included in the property listing.

While government officials would not comment on the sale, the president of the Lost Villages Historical Society, Jim Brownell, did.

“I say it’s about time,” Brownell said. Brownell was a former MPP for the riding (2003-11) and previously served on Cornwall Township and South Stormont councils.

“For almost 68 years the waterfront lands in the Township of South Stormont have been neglected by the province. It’s about time that the local people, through their municipal council, have a chance to put a local spin on these lands through local ownership by the municipality.”

Brownell said South Stormont’s recreation master plan was a good starting point for the township and residents, and it is time to move forward on developing the recreational assets.

“After all these years, it’s time to take back our waterfront,” he said with some caution. “With today’s tough economic challenges, it may take time to accomplish all that’s in the RMP, but the purchase of these lands by the municipality is a good first start.”

Once completed, this will be the largest return of Seaway-era land to non-provincial ownership since 1964-65. That transfer saw hundreds of acres of land comprising the Morrisburg and Iroquois village waterfronts, including the Carman and Forward houses, sold for $1, with a series of development-limiting restrictions placed on the land titles. The common land, parking areas, and road allowances for the Morrisburg and Iroquois Village Plazas were also transferred at that time.

All the land owned by the SLPC was purchased or expropriated by the province in 1954-58 as part of the St. Lawrence Seaway project.

Additional land is owned by Ontario Power Generation, the successor Crown corporation to Ontario Hydro. The Seaway project displaced about 6,500 residents and saw 10 communities relocated or partially relocated for the shipping and hydroelectric project.