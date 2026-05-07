Ewing files for deputy mayor

SOUTH DUNDAS – Bill Ewing will seek election as deputy mayor in the 2026 municipal election.

Ewing filed his nomination papers with South Dundas Clerk Crystal Lebrun Friday, May 1 at 10 a.m., having booked the second appointment of the day.

Ewing is a perennial candidate in South Dundas Municipal Elections – his name has appeared on every ballot since amalgamation and he has served as councillor three times.

Ewing tells The Leader “interest” is what brings him into this election race. “I’ve been on council numerous times and just got interested and I’ve still got interest in it,” said Ewing.

Ewing said he was not sure which position he wanted to run for until he read on social media that incumbent deputy mayor was not seeking re-election.

Ewing is certain that when the ballots are finalized for the October election his name will be on it as a candidate for Deputy Mayor and says there’s no chance of that changing.

Ewing says that experience and knowledge of this municipality is why voters should consider him for deputy mayor.

“I have no affiliation with any other candidates,” said Ewing.

His top priority, if elected: “keeping taxes down.”

Nominations remain open until 2 p.m. August 21, 2026. Those who file nomination papers can withdraw their candidacy or change what office they are seeking until that date.