In his 84th year, Gordon passed from this life on a quiet Saturday morning, in his garden, where he so loved to be. Loving husband of Gladys (nee Barkley) for 61 years. Dear father of Mark (Robyn) of Guelph and Joanne Garlough of Williamsburg. Cherished Grandpa to Ashleigh and Jordan, both of Guelph. He was predeceased by his parents Wilbur and Hilda Garlough (nee Merkley) and his sister Ruth Ann Watty. He is survived by his brothers Bruce (Mary-Ellen) and Hugh (late Zonia) of Williamsburg, Murray (Deb) of Guelph, and his brother-in-law Frank Watty of Waterloo. Gordon will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews.

A retired teacher, dairy farmer and agriculture advocate, world traveler and devoted community volunteer, he will be remembered for the ways in which he touched so many lives.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Thursday, May 7th from 5-7 p.m. Memorial Service will be held at the Winchester United Church on Friday May 8th at 11 a.m. A reception will follow in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Foodgrains Bank or Hope Springs United Church would be appreciated by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.