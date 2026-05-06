This week’s headlines in The Leader – May 6, 2026

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

Plaza fees shelved;

South Stormont SLPC land deal moving forward;

Broad first to file for re-election;

Ewing files for deputy mayor;

Several grass fires attended by South Dundas fire crews;

Stakeholder support for Morrisburg plaza design;

Proactive on property standards;

Rodent revision;

Editorial: When the public disclosure is in name only;

Morgan Toney weaves music and positivity at Acoustic Stage;

All this plus columns (Wanderings, Cooking with Janeen, and The Seaway Scoop), and your Letters to the Editor (It’s a good one this week, you’ll want to read it!)

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