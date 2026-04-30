Both Broad and Smyth seeking re-election in South Dundas

SOUTH DUNDAS – Municipal election season is almost upon us as the nomination period for the 2026 Municipal Election opens at 9 a.m. Friday, May 1.

Sitting South Dundas Mayor Jason Broad, already has the first appointment booked with the Clerk to file the necessary paperwork for his candidacy for the October 26 election.

“I will 100 per cent be seeking re-election,” Broad told The Leader. “I will be seeking to return as Mayor. My paperwork is completed, my nomination forms signed and I have the first appointment.”

Broad has been making his re-election intentions known for months. This has been Broad’s first time serving on council winning the seat at the head of table in his first run for office.

He is not the only member of council certain that they aim to return to the job they’ve held since November 15, 2022 after being elected on October 24 of that same year.

South Dundas Councillor Tom Smyth, who has also been serving his first term on council, told The Leader this week: “I plan to run again as councillor.” He is picking up his nomination package today and plans to file his papers with the clerk in May.

While Broad and Smyth are certain that they want to return to office, that is not the case for all members of the current council.

“At this point in time, I do not plan on running in the next election,” said South Dundas Councillor Cole Veinotte. “My business is requiring more of my time along with some other groups I volunteer with.”

While he does not intend to seek re-election he does intend to remain active in the community having, through his work as a councillor, made long-lasting connections that he plans to continue.

“I plan to remain active in the community through the Earl Baker Park Fund, Morrisburg Waterfront Committee and the Tubie group along with any other groups that need my help or events that need support,” said Veinotte. He will also continue his role with South Dundas Fire and Emergency Services.

“I’ve enjoyed my time on council, and would entertain running again if the circumstances in my life change and I have more free time,” continued Veinotte. “But, as it stands I won’t be.”

Deputy Mayor Marc St. Pierre did say on April 13 on social media “Hoever, at this time I have concluded it’s time for me to take a step back. I will not be running for re-election in this upcoming election.”

Yesterday, he told The Leader “Although I have already announced that I will not be running in the upcoming election. I have not 100 per cent closed the door on re-running for Deputy Mayor. A final decision will be made within the next couple of weeks. ”

At this time, The Leader is still awaiting a response from Councillor Danielle Ward.

It should be noted that nominations remain open until 2 p.m. on August 23, 2026. Candidates can withdraw their candidacy or change what office they are seeking until that date, so nothing is final until then.