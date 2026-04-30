South Stormont appoints Karl Doyle interim CAO

LONG SAULT — A month after South Stormont parted ways with a recently-hired CAO, an interim CAO has been appointed by council.

Karl Doyle, who had been Director of Development Services at the township for five years, was appointed April 22 to the acting role. His appointment is for a term of 10 months, ending February 28, 2027.

“Karl has been instrumental in the success of our Township, showing exceptional leadership capabilities and having an excellent working relationship with our Council and Staff teams,” said Mayor Bryan McGillis in a statement.

During his time with South Stormont, he has worked on files including the new logistics park set to begin construction soon in Long Sault, and waterfront negotiations with the St. Lawrence Parks Commission concerning that agency’s tie-in to municipal water services.

“This is an incredible team in South Stormont, from a passionate Council to an extremely dedicated and focused staff compliment. South Stormont is on the rise,” said Doyle. “I feel blessed to have the opportunity to see that ascension continue.”

Doyle fills a vacancy left by the departure of David Barrick, who was hired last year to begin as the township’s new CAO on January 1. South Stormont council met on March 23 in a closed-door meeting identified as a “Personal Matter About an Identifiable Individual, Labour Relations and Employee Negotiations and Advice that is Subject to Solicitor Client Privilege. Specifically: Employee Effectiveness.” South Stormont announced the departure after the meeting.

South Stormont council will determine their next steps on how they want to proceed for hiring a new permanent CAO at a later date.

Doyle’s appointment continues beyond the October municipal election period.