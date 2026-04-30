Editorial – Nomination time

Nominations for this year’s municipal and school board elections open Friday, May 1. No level of government has more direct contact with your day-to-day life than the municipal and school board level. These governments deal with everything from the condition of most roads you drive on, to the safety of the water you drink, the parks you enjoy, and how your children are educated in the public school system.

It is not a small commitment to run for office. Many have balanced family, work, and civic duty, so it is manageable. Anyone looking to be a candidate should do so with the best intentions. Those intentions should put the greater community above a personal issue or a perceived “beef” with those currently holding office. Helping the community in your own way should be why a candidate seeks office.

Many seek office through advocacy for community issues. Following the attempt to close several local schools a decade ago, many of those who worked to save them went on to run for, and attain, office. What issues in the past decade will spur more people to run this time? Time will tell.

It can be rewarding for those who seek office. Bringing new ideas to the table, seeing them through to become policy, and the benefit those ideas bring to the community — that is why you run. Do not expect gratitude for doing your elected job, though. Most elected officials hear only about issues and problems while in office. Few receive thanks, and that is the job. Do not expect your ego to be flattered by running for, or attaining, the role.

If you run, do so with your eyes open to the role. Grocery shopping in town will no longer be a quick 10 minutes for a carton of milk. Anyone who knows the role you serve in will stop you there, or at the post office, or the hardware store. When things go wrong, it is your fault. When you do a good job, few will say so.

The benefits outweigh the risks. Building your community, being a voice for your community, has a lot of upside. The results of a council’s actions are often seen almost immediately. It is a lot of responsibility to be on council, but it is also a worthwhile endeavour. Those who currently serve in elected positions are thanked for the work they have done during this term.

Civic engagement is important. In recent years, there has been a decline in voter turnout, yet the issues in our communities continue to grow in importance. Having many quality candidates will help improve that turnout. As the old adage goes, those who do not vote or take part should not complain about the decisions being made.

The nomination period is open from May 1 to Aug. 21. It is our hope to see many candidates so residents can have a fruitful discourse on the issues that matter most. And for those who seek election, thank you in advance.