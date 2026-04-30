I Beg Your Parton: Dolly and Friends at the Upper Canada Playhouse

MORRISBURG — There are few artists in music who have had the career success of Dolly Parton. Starting in country music, she has crossed over into pop and most recently rock and roll.

In early May, Leisa Way and the Wayward Wind Band will perform for three days at the Upper Canada Playhouse, celebrating the career and diversity that Parton has had. The Leader spoke to Way in advance of her show and tour where she spoke about the upcoming show, which is an update of her first concert she created 17 years ago.

“I had just started producing these kinds of musical documentary concerts,” she explained. “I found a gentleman in England who was an über Dolly fan who had over 60 hours of videotape of interviews of her on Johnny Carson and Merv Griffin, all the old television shows and specials. I sat and transcribed 60 hours of video. What I created in the concert is every single word that Dolly said.”

Way’s goal with I Beg Your Parton is to tell Dolly Parton’s stories.

“In her words, using her words,” Way continued, stressing that this show is not a tribute concert. “We’re not pretending to be anybody.”

The show will feature songs from throughout Parton’s career, but for those who may have seen Way’s Dolly Parton performance previously, it has been updated recently.

In 2022, Parton was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, an honour that Way said Parton initially declined.

“She’s written over 3,000 songs and has had an impact on the artistic growth of so many artists all over the world. Dolly changed her mind and said she’d accept, but she had to earn it.”

Parton released the double rock album Rockstar in 2023 which featured collaborations with artists such as Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Sting, Elton John, Chris Stapleton, Linda Perry, and Miley Cyrus. Some of these new rock collaborations have found their way into Way’s show. For fans of Parton’s country roots, do not worry. More than half of the show contains some of her iconic hits from the 1970s onward .

“This concert is really about celebrating Dolly, at now 80 years of age,” she said.

“Her music has been around long enough to have touched six decades. That’s why I wanted to bring this show back to the Upper Canada Playhouse.”

Accompanying Way is an all-star, all-Canadian band directed by Bruce Ley (pianist/composer). Ley was pianist and composer of the Academy Award-nominated film, The Painted Door, and on The Tommy Hunter Show. Joining Way and Ley on stage are folk music award-winning singer and fiddle player Nathan Smith (Barrel Boys and Vinta), guitarist Brant Garratt (Duke Street Turnaround), bassist Mark Dunn, and drummer John Collin (The John Collin Jazz Band).

For concert-goers, be prepared for a two-hour musical celebration of all things Dolly Parton!

Showtimes still available are May 8 at 7:30 p.m.; May 9 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and May 10 at 2 p.m. Limited tickets for the shows are available at the Playhouse Box Office at 1-877-550-3650 or visit www.uppercanadaplayhouse.com.