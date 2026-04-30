Community Living Onstage at the playhouse May 5

MORRISBURG – Probably most of us can agree that it has been a long winter, for many of us perhaps much too long. But for an energetic and ambitious group from Community Living the long winter has been creatively used to prepare for their spring show Memories Are Made Of This May 5th at 1 p.m. on the Upper Canada Playhouse stage.

Weekly sessions in the Playhouse Rehearsal Hall, under the direction of Mary Ellen Viau, have been filled with planning, music, dance as well as lots of laughter.

Many of the participants in this drama group have been performing annually since the inception of the UCP outreach programme in 2018.

They are eager to hit the stage again with Memories Are Made Of This. In celebration of Community Living’s 50th Anniversary, the show features the rock and roll and country music of the 1950’s. Poodle skirts, leather jackets, Pink Ladies and greaser hair styles create the perfect ambiance for this lively presentation.

Admission is free. As in previous years, for those wishing to contribute to Community Food Share, donations will be gratefully accepted at the door.

All are welcome to enjoy this exciting and nostalgic performance.