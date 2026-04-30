Regional Incentives for 18 businesses in SDG Counties

CORNWALL – Going slightly over budget, 18 businesses will have their projects funded through SDG Counties’ Regional Incentives Program this year.

SDG Counties council approved the recommendation from the RIP committee, to fund up to $254,139.25 — an overspend of $4,139.25. The fund was given $250,000 in last December’s budget. This year’s intake was the largest since it was launched in 2018 in terms of both the total funding request ($521K), and the number of applicants (25).

Seven applications were denied, while the remaining 18 were approved for some funding. Some projects valued at less than $5,000 received full funding, while the balance received up to 70 per cent of their request.

“It’s really important to acknowledge that applications were across the full region and each township had at least one application per township at minimum,” SDG Economic Development Officer Kathleen Rendek told council.

“We really did see uptake across the whole thing. We are seeing representation from across the whole region.”

Five North Dundas businesses were approved through the incentives program, four each from North Stormont and South Stormont, and two each from North Glengarry and South Glengarry. Only one business, Sherry’s Inc. in Williamsburg was approved for its $2,500 application.

Council approved the use of reserves from the program to fund the overspend. Unlike previous year approvals, details about each project and the location of each business approved was not provided in the council agenda.

The Regional Incentives Program was launched in 2018. Successful applicants do not receive any approved funding until after their project is completed.