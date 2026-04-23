The Plowboys bring flashy suits and classic country charm to the Playhouse

SOUTH DUNDAS – While their appearance at the Upper Canada Playhouse was as a replacement for another act that had to cancel, the Plowboys delivered first-rate performances during last week’s six day run.

Taking to the stage in their colourful rhinestone-adorned suits, the band sounded as good and authentic as they looked.

Those Porter Wagoner style suits brought the old time music performances that I’ve only seen in black and white, into full colour in front of my eyes. The visual appeal definitely brought something extra special to the stage.

Being one of the younger members of the audience, my love of classic country music came from a little different place than many others enjoying the show, but fulfilled and far exceeded my expectations.

Growing up listening to my mom’s country music of the 80s, I didn’t expect to be as familiar with the music and artists covered by this group of talented musicians, but I found myself singing along to more than just a few of the numbers. (Thanks to years of listening to the Sunday morning oldies show on CKBY.)

I thought often of my grandparents hearing the songs of Hank Williams, Buck Owens, Hank Snow, Roger Miller, Jim Reeves and Tennessee Ernie Ford.

Scott Haggerty on lead vocals and guitar, never faltered delivering hit-after-hit in the fast-paced show. It was amazing to see how quickly the band transitioned from one song to the next.

Jim Haggerty, Scott’s dad, the elder statesman of the group, deftly switched back and forth from a upright bass to electric bass guitar song-after-song without missing a beat. He even took a turn as lead vocalist for one number.

Brockville and Area Music and Performing Arts Hall of Fame inductee Al Torrance on lead guitar, showed off not only his musical prowess but his character throughout.

Ottawa Valley Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Andy Schick was magical on the steel guitar, and his featured solo brought about spontaneous applause from the amazed audience.

Brad Baldwin’s talent on the drums lived up to the good guy image of the white cowboy hat he was sporting.

The Plowboys’ original songs show off their charming everyday Canadian humorous outlook with titles including Dollarama Daddy, I Got Eggs and She Did Me No Harm Out Behind the Barn.

For me, the pre-intermission part of the show was the best part, as it featured the hits most familiar to me, but that could differ for others.

I look forward to seeing them again when they return to the Upper Canada Playhouse in 2027.