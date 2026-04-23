Morgan Toney to close out Acoustic Stage season May 2

MORRISBURG — Cape Breton Island-based Mi’kmaq and Celtic artist Morgan Toney will close out the 2025-26 concert series at the St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage May 2. Toney recently won the Juno Award for Traditional Roots Recording of the Year for his album, Heal the Divide. The Leader spoke with Toney about the upcoming show, his music, and why performing and sharing his music is so important to him.

Toney first took up the Celtic fiddle in 2018 while in school, but the fiddle has always been part of his culture.

His debut album, First Flight was released in 2021 independently, and was re-released in 2022 by Ottawa-based Ishkōdé Records. Since then he released Resilience in 2023, and his third album, Heal the Divide in 2025.

“The fiddle became a huge part of the communities, so fiddle has always been a big part of our culture.” He explained that Mi’kmaq teachings and songs of his people, the stories and history, tied in with the Celtic fiddle.

“The school where I come from has played a big part in my personal growth. I got to experience these teaching first hand.”

Those teachings, and positivity are something he hopes audiences experience and take away from his May 2 concert.

“The state of the world right now we need positivity. Our show is all about positivity, right from the first minute to the last minute,” he said. “It’s about coming together, setting our differences aside, healing the divisions we may have, and having a conversation.”

Some of the subjects of his music deal with racism, the upheaval seen in the world, and the oral traditions of his people dating back more than 500 years. Through music and story, Toney takes the view that stories are to be shared.

An aside from the May 2 concert, he will be running at least two different workshops in area schools as part of his Mi’kmaq Connections School Workshop.

Toney is currently touring with his band, performing a selection of songs from all three of his albums.

Inspired by a recent trip to New Orleans and musical ties between there and Acadia, plans for a fourth album are forming.

“We’re just having fun right now,” he said. “As we’re driving to these shows, we are in the car coming up with new ideas. Ryan may have a lick on the mandolin, I might come up with a fiddle tune, some lyrics may be shared, you never know what might happen.”

Toney said he loves touring and playing in theatres like the Acoustic Stage, which is located at the Upper Canada Playhouse in Morrisburg.

“I love touring so much I love going to a venue, talking to the crowd, meeting the crowd, but also showcasing our music.”

On performing, he said there is something magical about being there for younger generations and sharing his music. “You want to get their attention, you want to give them hope,” Toney explained. “We all have dreams. They may not all work out, but that doesn’t mean your dreams can die.”

Performing is not just about a love of music for him, showcasing the talent from Cape Breton Island and the Mi’kmaq First Nation.

“There is so much talent here in the Mi’kmaq nation, where they don’t get the opportunity to showcase or they may not know where to go to get these opportunities. By showing them that it is possible, that their dreams can come true, that they can win awards, they can travel the world it gives hope,” Toney said. “Our music is so important. We (Toney and musical band members) always said from day one, what kind of music do we want to do? Did we want to just play fiddle music or did we want to just write some random songs about life, flowers and trees, or did we want to make it meaningful. Where it doesn’t matter who you are, you can relate to our music. If we can just change one life, then our job is done. I do it for the people.”

Opening for Toney May 2 is Ottawa-based Celtic artist Graham Lindsay. Lindsay last played at the Stage in 2018. He will be accompanied by instrumentalist Alanna Jenish and will be performing original Celtic instrumental music composed by Lindsay.

Tickets are $30 in advance, or $35 at the door. The performance begins at 7 p.m.