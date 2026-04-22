This week’s headlines in The Leader – April 22, 2026

April 22, 2026 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • More provincial funding OETIO;
  • Public meetings – Strong support for plaza businesses;
  • Rats expose bylaw gap;
  • Iroquois settlement boundary expansion approved;
  • Proposed increase short-sighted;
  • Williamsburg intersection as-is;
  • Editorial – Plaza status quo;
  • Morgan Toney to close out Acoustic Stage season May 2;
  • For fun and family Amy Mason authors two series of children’s storybooks;
  • This and much more in The Leader.

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