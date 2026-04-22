This week’s headlines in The Leader – April 22, 2026

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

More provincial funding OETIO;

Public meetings – Strong support for plaza businesses;

Rats expose bylaw gap;

Iroquois settlement boundary expansion approved;

Proposed increase short-sighted;

Williamsburg intersection as-is;

Editorial – Plaza status quo;

Morgan Toney to close out Acoustic Stage season May 2;

For fun and family Amy Mason authors two series of children’s storybooks;

This and much more in The Leader.

Purchase your copy of The Leader, in stores now. Select stories are published online each Thursday morning.

Why wait until Thursday to get some of the news online? Subscribe to The Leader and receive the paper each week in your mail? Get all the local news each week. Get away from the screens and go analog. Subscribe today!