Alleged threat pauses meeting – no charges

SOUTH DUNDAS – South Dundas council abruptly paused proceedings after a rezoning decision, during which time police were called to South Dundas council chambers.

A number of Chess Road residents, who opposed a zoning amendment that would legalize existing contracting business operations on a property located alongside a primarily rural residential area, attended the April 8 meeting to witness council proceedings.

Opposing residents did not get the decision they were seeking and made, according to a Municipality of South Dundas media release: “threatening and unwelcome gestures from the public gallery directed toward members of council.”

At that point the live video stream of the meeting was paused while the audience disbursed and police were called.

The Leader was in attendance at the meeting but did not witness the alleged gesture.

During the time that the video stream was paused, most of the audience left council chambers and made their way towards the building’s exit.

Also, during that time South Dundas Councillor Danielle Ward quickly left council chambers. Not long after that other members of council followed.

“Because a threatening gesture was made toward council by a member of the public, we felt it was necessary to immediately report this incident to ensure that an accurate account was documented while the event was fresh in our minds,” South Dundas Chief Administrative Officer Benjamin de Haan told The Leader. “For us, it comes down to the fact that elected officials and municipal staff have the right to feel safe in their workplace.”

CAO de Haan characterized the incident as “deeply concerning.”

This is the first time de Haan has had to call police to a council meeting and the first time a South Dundas council meeting ended with police interviewing council and staff members.

“Council members come to this role with one focus – to make South Dundas a better place to live, work and play. Council and staff understand that governing means making hard decisions, and that not all outcomes will be welcomed by everyone. We genuinely encourage respectful dialogue, as it is incumbent on us to stand behind our decisions and be accountable to the community we serve. What we will not accept is intimidation, threatening gestures, or behaviour that puts the safety and dignity of staff, elected officials and the public at risk. There is simply no place for it.”

The statement continued: “Fortunately, the vast majority of residents who engage with their municipal government do so respectfully and with professionalism. Unfortunately, it only takes one individual to make an already difficult and often thankless job harder than it needs to be.”

“With a municipal election on the horizon, we encourage residents to think carefully about what civic participation looks like at its best. Disagreement is healthy, and democracy depends on it. There is a right way and a wrong way to disagree; last night reminded us of that, and of why it matters.”

The Leader reached out to the OPP seeking the outcome of the police investigation.

Erin Cranton of the OPP confirmed that officers attended the council chambers and assessed the situation. “The investigation did not support charges being laid at this time and no arrests have been made,” said Cranton.

For more about the Chess Road zoning decision see related story.