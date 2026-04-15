This week’s headlines in The Leader — April 15, 2026

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Alleged threat pauses meeting — no charges;
- Overhaul of school trustees and administration announced;
- Plaza public meetings taking place this week;
- Lactalis expansion increases milk capacity by 25 per cent;
- Planner recommends Chess Road zoning refusal, council disagrees;
- College merger announced;
- Editorial — Many wrongs do not make a right;
- Morrisburg Jr. C Lions announce season awards;
- Kaïa Kater at the St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage;
- A Seaway Store and a tribute to Wendy Gibb coming April 25;
- These stories and more. Plus your Letters to the Editor.
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