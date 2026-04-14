Obituary – Betty Reddick

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Saturday, April 11, 2026, Betty Reddick (nee Shannette) of Williamsburg, in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Floyd Reddick. She was predeceased by her parents Clifford and Bessie Shannette (nee Servage) , her stepmother Mary Shannette, and her sisters Ruby Hitsman (Gerry), Beatrice Casselman (Lloyd), Marjorie James (John), Alice Crowder (Gerald) and Eva Crowder-Rawlings (Bernie and Stan). She will be fondly remembered by her friends Gordie Richmire (Sandra), Keith Tyo (Diane), Alice Robertson, Alice Pemberton (Barrie) and Kayla Tyo. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Betty will be remembered for her love of ponies and cats.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family graveside service will be held at New Union Cemetery in Williamsburg. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.