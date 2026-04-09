South Dundas has second highest growth rate in SDG

MORRISBURG — Recently updated population estimates by Statistics Canada show that South Dundas has the second-highest population growth in SDG Counties.

The agency estimated that between 2020 and 2025, South Dundas’ population has increased by 644 people to 11,943 — a 5.64 per cent increase. North Stormont had the largest five year increase as a percentage at 6.44 per cent, while South Stormont had the largest actual number of new residents at 712.

South Dundas led SDG Counties in yearly average growth at 1.13 per cent per year.

Overall, SDG Counties is estimated to have grown to 72,324 residents, an increase of 3,559 people or 5.11 per cent.

South Stormont saw a 5.23 per cent jump in the five year span to 14,602 people. South Glengarry’s population increased by 4.49 per cent to 14,355. North Dundas is estimated to have grown by 4.55 per cent to 12,706; North Stormont added 492 people to 7,948, while North Glengarry grew by 4.88 per cent to 10,772 residents.

The City of Cornwall had one of the highest estimated growth rates in Eastern Ontario. Across the five year span, StatsCan estimated the city added 4,975 people, growing to 54,346 residents. That is a 10 per cent growth rate, or an average of two per cent growth per year.

Estimates released by Statistics Canada factor in births and immigration to an area, while also estimating movement out of an area and deaths.

The agency also adjusts for residents who were not at home during a physical census. Census data includes non-citizen and temporary resident populations, however exact numbers of those in each census are not individualized.

The population estimates for the region were released in advance of this year’s physical census on May 12. The last physical census took place in 2021.